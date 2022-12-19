Chip Universal Test Hook | ASIC Miner Repair

Chip Universal Test Hook can quickly and safely upgrade and test chips without soldering and removing chips, saving work time and improving work efficiency.Plastic case material environmentally friendly ABS rated voltage 40V rated current 2A. The spring is full of elasticity and holds the chip powerfully. The metal contacts in the collet are pretty precise, the clip steel wire is hardened and heat-treated, and the hardness of the clip wire is increased by about HRC6-HRC10, which reduces the possibility of deformation.

Installation steps：

1. Chip Universal Test Hook can clamp chip pins larger than 0.3MM pitch. Clamping method of small pitch chip pins: Push the opening of the clip out of the same piece and take it off. The foot is about the same size. The handshakes slightly and pushes it forward slightly.

2. After use, the clip cannot be pulled off directly. The correct operation is to push out the clip and then gently remove it from the chip pins.

3. Can't clamp tightly chip pin repair method: Use tweezers to adjust the front end of the clip so that the angle is close to about 90 degrees

Product Links:

https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1777

#Chip #UniversalTest #Hook #ASICMiner