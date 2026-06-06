Hear My Voice Thunder, Man of Sin, It’s Your Time 6-5-26@11:17 AM Shared 6-6-26

A word from my lovely Jesus of how He will make America-Babylon a desolate land, but also judgments pronounced on other states in Her borders, to Canada and the man of sin.

FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST.

Jeremiah 25:30-33

30 Therefore prophesy thou against them all these words, and say unto them, The Lord shall roar from on high, and utter his voice from his holy habitation; he shall mightily roar upon his habitation; he shall give a shout, as they that tread the grapes, against all the inhabitants of the earth.

31 A noise shall come even to the ends of the earth; for the Lord hath a controversy with the nations, he will plead with all flesh; he will give them that are wicked to the sword, saith the Lord.

32 Thus saith the Lord of hosts, Behold, evil shall go forth from nation to nation, and a great whirlwind shall be raised up from the coasts of the earth.

33 And the slain of the Lord shall be at that day from one end of the earth even unto the other end of the earth: they shall not be lamented, neither gathered, nor buried; they shall be dung upon the ground.





My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

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