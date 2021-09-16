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MORE #CLOTSHOT BLOODWORK ANALYSIS: ANOTHER DOCTOR BLOWS WHISTLE ON POST-VACCINE ANOMALIES (MIRRORED)
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1358 views • September 16, 2021
MORE #CLOTSHOT BLOODWORK ANALYSIS: ANOTHER DOCTOR BLOWS WHISTLE ON POST-VACCINE ANOMALIES (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Tim Truth at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mtJH7AU8U4UO/
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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Tim Truth at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mtJH7AU8U4UO/
Join our leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon.
Add me on these great platforms: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ https://rumble.com/timtruth https://bitchute.com/timtruth/
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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