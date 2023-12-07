Create New Account
JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20231203 - Expect the Unexpected
JD Farag


Dec 3, 2023


Prophecy Update 2-23-12-03

Expect the Unexpected


Pastor JD explains why we should expect the unexpected concerning a prophetic event that started on Thursday, November 30th, and ends on Tuesday, December 12th that nobody seems to be paying attention to.


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytrM2tneWczP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=


Keywords
christianprophecyrapturetribulationsecond comingprophecy updatejd faragcop28prophetic event

