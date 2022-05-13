Stop Global Governance—The Vote to Give Total Power to the WHO Takes Place In 2 Weeks



Michele Bachmann: "This authority that they would be given would impact 99.4% of all the people in the world... The WHO would have decision-making authority to intervene into the United States' government policy and any nation of the world without our permission. For instance, the lockdowns where you see 26 million people today locked down in Shanghai, China... the WHO would have the authority to be able to impose that here in the United States for whatever pretext they want. They don't have to show data; they could do this. What this does, bottom line, is it creates a platform for global governance, global governance through the WHO."