GODS WARNINGS ARE LOUD!!! HAIL FALLS IN THE SHAPE OF THE CROSS / POSSIBLE COMET PLANET NIBIRU / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Feb 15, 2024





GODS WARNINGS ARE LOUD!!! HAIL FALLS IN THE SHAPE OF THE "CROSS"/POSSIBLE COMET PLANET NIBIRU/METEOR OVER PANAMA ( SOON TONS WILL FALL FROM PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD) / SINKHOLE OPENS UP IN GEORGIA ( SIGN OF POLE SHIFT FROM PLANET X+SIGN HOW HEAVY RADIATION IS THAT IS SOAKING IN EARTH) / NFL SUPERBOWL AD PUSHING MASS DECEPTION PREPPING THE MASSES "NOT FOR ALIENS" BUT FOR THE RETURN OF THE FALLEN ONES"/ I HOPE YESHUA ( JESUS) IS YOUR LORD/ READ BELOW.

Today is now 2/15/24.....I am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence... In today's video all main notes are in my comments section so go there to read... Thanks ..





