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The World of the Invisible is Real
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51 views • November 20, 2020
How do we determine what is real or not? The human brain is only setup to be able to decode a very narrow range of the electromagnetic spectrum.
This is part 1 of a 3 part series.
I created this video to support the ongoing mission of Evolved Ministry, which continuously works to evolve mankind's understanding of the universe and themselves.
This is part 1 of a 3 part series.
I created this video to support the ongoing mission of Evolved Ministry, which continuously works to evolve mankind's understanding of the universe and themselves.
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