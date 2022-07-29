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Stacy Whited
The Connection Show
The Connection Show
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15 views • July 29, 2022

Stacey Whited and her husband David in January 2021 decided they would put their business of 25 years on the back burner and devote all their energy and resources to saving America! Stacey and David have always been entrepreneurs. They grew up in Kansas in a farm community with very conservative values. At 23 years old they started a successful online product brokerage company that gave them the freedom and flexibility to travel. They experienced the coastal values which only gave them a deeper appreciation for the Flyover Values they had grown up with as “Normal”. Stacey, David, and their kids have made it their goal to provide hope and actionable steps that EVERY American can begin applying today. Stacey and David are the Founders and the CEOs of Flyover Conservatives. Their motto is WAKE UP • SPEAK UP • SHOW UP. With over 25 years of experience organizing large groups of people to do simple tasks, they have made it their mission to inspire the American people to action. They know what is really needed in our county is to have 80 million people doing 1 thing every day to save their country! They have been missionaries and have an amazing podcast show called, Flyover Conservatives. https://flyoverconservatives.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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