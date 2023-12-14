Create New Account
‘Claiming victimhood’: Hunter Biden sees himself as ‘the hunted’
Sky News host Chris Kenny says Hunter Biden sees himself as “the hunted” after denying a raft of accusations. “He's succumbed to the 21st Century plague of claiming victimhood,” Mr Kenny said. The US President’s son defied a Republican congressional subpoena to testify in a closed-door hearing. This comes after he was criminally charged for tax-related offences in California. Mr Biden insisted he would only testify before a congressional committee in public.

Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

