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Dr. Francis Boyle - Full Interview | The Awakening 3
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857 views • June 30, 2021
“You have to know the past to understand the present.” ~ Carl Sagan
This statement has more relevance now more than ever! So how did we really get here? Was the virus really from a lab? How do these vaccines serve as a cure or is it really something else? Can they force you to have a vaccine?
We sat down with Bioweapons and International Law expert Dr. Francis Boyle, to learn more.
Dr. Boyle drafted the U.S. domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention, known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, that was approved unanimously by both Houses of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.
This statement has more relevance now more than ever! So how did we really get here? Was the virus really from a lab? How do these vaccines serve as a cure or is it really something else? Can they force you to have a vaccine?
We sat down with Bioweapons and International Law expert Dr. Francis Boyle, to learn more.
Dr. Boyle drafted the U.S. domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention, known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, that was approved unanimously by both Houses of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.
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