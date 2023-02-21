Create New Account
312) Dial Up a Pandemic with Dr. Robert Young
Credits to Dr.RobertYoung channel, December, 2021:Dial Up a Pandemic with Dr. Robert Young: https://rumble.com/v1ybh86-dial-up-a-pandemic-with-dr.-robert-young.html


Dr. Robert O. Young, one of the top research and clinical scientists in the World, separates science fact from science fiction or "scientism" as he calls it. https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/humanity-at-risk-transfection-of-graphene-parasites-activated-by-3-4-5g-pulsating-emf


Dr. Young explains how the weaponization of microwave energy and EMF degrades and destroys human health with a bad "environment" or what is referred to as the "terrain/"


Dr. Young answers these questions:

Is there a diabolical plan behind superparamagnetic graphene/iron oxide nano-particles that are being found in the bloodstreams of people who have received the CoV vaccine or died from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome?


Could the super-permeation of graphene family substances in food, drinks, water, vaccines, medicines, cosmetics, packaging, and medicines be a planned conspiracy against human health?


Are graphene ferric oxide “circuits” being created in the human body to control the many nano-particle metals being injected into people through vaccines and through the ingestion of food?


Can graphene ferric oxide be “pre-programmed” before being inserted into injections, food, and the environment?


Is the transhumanistic plan for “aggressive remote-control of all things” (The Internet of Things) actually possible through new scientific “mad-scientist” experiments of human subjects using the Graphene Family of Nano-materials? https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/injuries-deaths-caused-by-reduced-graphene-ferric-oxide-3g-4g-and-5g-emf


He exposes the medical fraud and fiction behind the "germ" theory and explains how a family of vectors - 4G, 5G, microwave ovens, smart meters, electromagnetic cars, smart homes, geoengineering the sky, vaccines, pollution, graphene oxide, and more - impact our lives producing all of the symptoms related to a host of modern diseases, from cancers to diabetes and more.


To learn more about his decades-old research on harmful vectors and toxic environment, how the Cabal and Deep State run test experiments in a "dial up a pandemic" scenario at any time, any where; against any animal, individual, and population, as well as how to bring balance to your life and health, go to: https://www.drrobertyoung.com and https://www.givesendgo.com/research


