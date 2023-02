Police Use Of 'Justified Force' - Powerful Website To Refute The Leftist Lies - Foreign & Domestic

"You see a lot of the Modern Warfare today in America is done by keyboard warriors, and you just need something quick you could throw up there to refute the lies on Twitter, Facebook, etc." - Mike Simonelli

Check out the full PREMIUM UNCENSORED Foreign & Domestic episode with Ray Dietrich, Drew Berquist and Mike Simonelli: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2023/02/tense-week-in-law-enforcement-sparks-new-outrage-reports-suggest-putin-may-send-500k-more-troops-fd-show-uncensored-premium/ref/19

Follow Mike Simonelli: https://twitter.com/JustifiedForce

Force info: https://jdfinformation.com

Real news and great shows: https://www.redvoicemedia.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Shows and Content, Go Premium Today for only $1 https://redvoicemedia.com/subscribe

Follow Red Voice Media on Twitter: https://twitter.com/redvoicenews

Stop Spending Money With Companies That Hate You, Make The Spending Switch - https://spendingswitch.com

GOLD - Learn how to protect your life savings from inflation and an irresponsible government, with Gold and Silver. Go to https://redvoicemedia.net/rvmgold

Chemical Free Body - Reduce stress, remove toxins and reintroduce nature to get back to our natural evolutionary path - (Use code RVM to get an extra 5% off) https://redvoicemedia.net/chemicalfree

Apparel - Get Official RVM Apparel: https://redvoicemedia.net/apparel

Z-Stack - Get Dr. Vladimir 'Zev' Zelenko M.D.'s Z-Stack Protocol and the NEW Z-DTOX, use code RVM for discount: https://redvoicemedia.net/zstack

RVM Livestream Schedule for https://redvoicemedia.com/live :

Reality Rants with Jason Bermas 8AM EST Mon-Fri

I’m Fired Up with Chad Caton 10AM EST Mon and Wed

Foreign and Domestic 11AM EST Saturday

Drew Berquist 4PM EST Mon-Thur

RVM Roundup 6PM EST Mon-Thur

Pete Santilli 7PM EST Mon-Fri