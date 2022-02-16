X22 REPORT - [C]los[I]ng [A]ct, Dismantled, Impossible To Clean, To Be Blunt, Game Over

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[C]los[I]ng [A]ct, Dismantled, Impossible To Clean, To Be Blunt, Game Over
The [DS]/Fake news are doing everything they can to ignore Durham's investigation, they are having a difficult time spinning it, the more they pretend it doesn't exist, the worse it is for them. Truth Social is coming online soon, the bull horn will be ripped away from the [DS], they will no longer control the flow information. The information coming out from Durham points to the C_A, will the country be outraged that the C_A spied on a President and broke their own rules, will this be the end of this organization. Impossible to clean, dismantled. To be blunt, game over.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.