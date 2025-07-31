Morning Manna - July 31, 2025 - Proverbs 8:3-6 - Wisdom Is Calling—Are You Listening?

In today’s episode, we opened Proverbs 8:4–6 to hear the open invitation of wisdom to all humanity. This is not a secret message for the spiritual elite; it is a clear and noble call to the simple, the foolish, and the wise alike. We reflected on how God’s wisdom speaks princely truths and upright things—words that elevate, not manipulate. Join us as we consider how to cultivate a heart that not only hears wisdom, but responds to it. Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961. Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves! AmericanReserves.com It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! Amazon.com/Final-Day Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books! books.apple.com/final-day Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. Sacrificingliberty.com The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! Trunews/faucielf