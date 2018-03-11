[Mar 11, 2018] I Don't Wanna Talk About NASA [Conspiracy Music Guru]

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Flat earth man keeps losing friends every time he opens his stupid mouth and talks about NASA. But it's ok, as he meets more like minded people.



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Here are the lyrics:

"You ever tried to talk to people about NASA?

Like banging your head on a brick wall right?

Well this song is all about that

Sometimes it's best just to keep your mouth shut right?

And don't talk about NASA at all"



listen up....



When I started talking about NASA

I lost all my friends

So I don't wanna talk about NASA

Ever again

My friends don't understand me

I wish they would

I tried to tell em bout NASA

But it don't do no good



Chorus

No I don't wanna talk about NASA

Ever again

Coz everytime I talk about nasa

I lose another one of my friends

Everytime I open my stupid mouth

Something bout NASA comes flying out

No I ain't gonna talk about NASA again



You can lead a horse to water

But you can't make it drink

You can tell people bout NASA

But you can't make em think

They look at me and they roll their eyes

They shake their head

Coz they believe papers and the

TV instead



Chorus



I just want my friends to know

All of nasas lies

I hope one day my friends wake up

And realise

But I feel like I'm

Banging my head on a wall

Every single time

If I just got a bunch a new friends

Then I'll be doing fine



Chorus



So I went down to the local bar

To meet me a bunch of new friends

I had myself a couple of beers

And started talking bout NASA again

Well things got kinda ugly

And I was punched to the floor

No I ain't gonna talk about NASA

No more



Chorus

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Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.



https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.



With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.



The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.



The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.



Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!



Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA



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