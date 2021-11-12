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Alex Jones Declares War On Gene Simmons: Warning Strong Language
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101 views • November 12, 2021
Nov 11, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
Gene Simmons the fully vaccinated by still caught COVID front man for the aging rock band KISS declared that the un-vaccinated are "evil people" and they should he outed and identified for the benefit of society.
https://banned.video/watch?id=618dd0832fa19644c8b9b7a8
🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
It's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.
🔥FOR MORE INFO ABOUT LINUX WATCH “Switch to Linux? The Real Privacy OS”
https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/switchtolinux:9?r=6PXb7bAtbG7tB7S3iXPndnUXFsSJTj55
The Alex Jones Show
Gene Simmons the fully vaccinated by still caught COVID front man for the aging rock band KISS declared that the un-vaccinated are "evil people" and they should he outed and identified for the benefit of society.
https://banned.video/watch?id=618dd0832fa19644c8b9b7a8
🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
It's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.
🔥FOR MORE INFO ABOUT LINUX WATCH “Switch to Linux? The Real Privacy OS”
https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/switchtolinux:9?r=6PXb7bAtbG7tB7S3iXPndnUXFsSJTj55
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