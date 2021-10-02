Evergrande Crisis Could Potentially ‘Spiral Out of Control’ Like 1997 Crisis Starting From Thailand

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9/22/2021 Point Bridge Capital founder and CEO Hal Lambert: Xi Jinping is moving more towards a Maoist economic model, and doesn’t care about the negative impacts of his actions on the world economy and markets. Evergrande crisis certainly could at least lead to a global slowdown.