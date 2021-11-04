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The Zero Point ~ Nov. 4, 2021 ~ Masks are Disintegrating
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50 views • November 04, 2021
Facades are failing and no one is immune. Driven by three primary factors, it all boils down to a bifurcation of 3D reality and ultimately, the destiny of the human race.
Timestamps:
1:00 You’re Psychic
4:28 Social Media PTSD
5:48 Cowboys and the Clown Show
8:37 Masks Disappearing
12:11 Chaos Report
14:15 How It Affects You
20:31 Bifurcation of Timelines
24:45 The Real Cowboys
25:57 All Dusty Roads Lead Here
*News Link ~ https://realrawnews.com/2021/11/navy-seals-raid-cargo-ship-full-of-smuggled-children/
For additional information and updates 👉 http://alexaperson.com
CONNECT
🔹 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AlexaPerson
🔹 StarSeed Portal: http://alexaperson.com
Backup Channels:
🔹 Gab: https://gab.com/alexaperson
🔹 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/alexaperson/
Timestamps:
1:00 You’re Psychic
4:28 Social Media PTSD
5:48 Cowboys and the Clown Show
8:37 Masks Disappearing
12:11 Chaos Report
14:15 How It Affects You
20:31 Bifurcation of Timelines
24:45 The Real Cowboys
25:57 All Dusty Roads Lead Here
*News Link ~ https://realrawnews.com/2021/11/navy-seals-raid-cargo-ship-full-of-smuggled-children/
For additional information and updates 👉 http://alexaperson.com
CONNECT
🔹 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AlexaPerson
🔹 StarSeed Portal: http://alexaperson.com
Backup Channels:
🔹 Gab: https://gab.com/alexaperson
🔹 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/alexaperson/
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