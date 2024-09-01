BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
America - Mystery Babylon?
BreakThruNews
BreakThruNews
15 followers
Follow
0
8 months ago

Ishtar (chief goddess of Babylon) was known as the Mother of Harlots (where rulers could PAY for a purifying night with the priestess @ this temple) and stood for sexual freedom and liberty in ancient times. She was also a favorite of immigrants seeking a better life in the empire and alternately referred to as the Mother of Exiles.

The Egyptians then called her Isis. The Greeks adopted her as Astarte or later, Aphrodite. The Romans, as Venus or Libertas. Today, we call her Lady Liberty...


-------


The Statue of Liberty (one of the most well known symbols of America) is a modern day idol of masonic design representing this goddess of ancient times:

-her halo of 7 rays signifies illumination through enlightenment that will spread to all 7 seas (or continents) of the earth

-her robe was supposed to be in scarlet and purple (guess that would have been too obvious)

-her torch was originally a cup...


https://www.ancientpages.com/2018/09/28/is-there-an-ancient-secret-connection-between-the-statue-of-liberty-and-the-anunnaki-goddess-inanna/

americastatue of libertymystery babylongoddess libertas
