US Freedom Flyers: We Call the Shots, Not Them

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From their website: "US Freedom Flyers currently encompasses all travel and transportation-affiliated industries, including all employees, unionized or not, who are affected by the Federal Government’s Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates. Whether you’re a pilot, flight attendant, mechanic, dispatcher, gate agent, ramper, or passenger we have room for you! "In addition, we seek to be an inclusive organization contributing to the support of other industries. If you are in other transportation industries, such as shipping, trucking, bussing, etc. please join our organization! If you are in an industry other than transportation and travel, we welcome you also, and want to collaborate with you to help preserve our medical freedoms!"
US Freedom Flyers: https://www.usfreedomflyers.org/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNRU7msPZoo&t=220s