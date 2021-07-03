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NSW Shop Owners Arrested For Banning Customers Who Have Masks On Or Vaxx
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101 views • July 03, 2021
I am astounded at how today in the covid age, the police personnel treat or mistreat every day people. It is actually more like terrorizing people, for asking simple questions! This whole thing is quite upsetting, I really feel for the older gentleman, it was disgusting!
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