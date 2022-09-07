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CA ACTIVATES GAS POWERED GENERATORS TO MITIGATE STRAIN ON ELECTRIC GRID
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
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14 views • September 07, 2022

Green energy, as it is advocated for today, is not a pipe dream it is an absolute nightmare complete with Freddy Kruger in a three piece suit spouting nonsense about climate change while the blood of the people drip from his razor sharp claws. In reality what the citizens of California need to prosper and stay safe is energy that can meet the demand, no matter the season, energy that is as affordable as possible, and energy that produces the least amount of waste and overall environmental impact. There is only one mode of energy production that checks all of those boxes and it isn’t GREEN! In fact, green energy provides the exact opposite. It is expensive, it produces more waste, it harms wildlife, and in the end, most importantly, if fails to meet demand. What do you think happens to the California economy when businesses can’t afford the inevitable increase in utility prices? What do you think happens to our elderly when they can’t afford to keep cool in the summer and warm in the winter? What happens to that family of 4 when, on top of this recession and increased gas and food prices, they cannot afford to keep the lights on. All of you advocates for the green that impede nuclear and hydroelectric energy reliance are monsters as far as I’m concerned. Your good intentions are paving the way to a hell that will be filled with the death cries of a once great state. You are not compassionate nor selfless. You care not for reality and instead have embraced the nightmare disguised as dream and when Californians are faced, once again, with rolling blackouts it won’t be do to “climate change”, it’ll be do to your delusions of a utopia where only the rich will survive your stupidity. 


https://www.theblaze.com/news/california-activates-gas-generators-to-alleviate-grid-strain


ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/CA-ACTIVATES-GAS-POWERED-GENERATORS-TO-MITIGATE-STRAIN-ON-ELECTRIC-GRID-e1ngm3p

Keywords
californiapowergrid
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