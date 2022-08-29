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John G Paton was a Scottish missionary to the New Hebrides, a group of Pacific islands that housed tribes of cannibals. His story is one of courage and faith in the God who made all things, the Lord Jesus Christ. We'll take a look at the work his mother and father put into him, as well as both the heartbreaks and joys he experienced as he won the New Hebrides to Christ in the 1800s.You can find his autobiography here: https://amzn.to/3AtziXJ
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/a-lion-among-the-cannibals-video/
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