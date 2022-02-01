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Trudeau, if anyone chooses not to be vaccinated, there will be consequences
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552 views • February 01, 2022
Trudeau is violating several Sections of Canadian's Charter of rights and freedoms:
Section 2 of the Charter states: “Every person has the following fundamental freedoms: (a) Freedom of conscience and religion; (b) Freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression, including freedom of the press and other media of communication; (c) Freedom of peaceful assembly; and (d) Freedom of association.
Guaranteed Freedom to Move and Travel
Charter – Section 6 – Mobility Rights Provision
(1) Every citizen of Canada has the right to enter, remain in and leave Canada.
(2) Every citizen of Canada and every person who has the status of a permanent resident of Canada has the right:
a) to move to and take up residence in any province; and
b) to pursue the gaining of a livelihood in any province.
Section 7 states: "Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of the person and the right not to be deprived thereof except in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice."
Charter – Section 8
Everyone has the right to be secure against unreasonable search and seizure.
Section 8 also covers the right to personal and medical privacy.
The values underlying the privacy interest protected by Section 8 are dignity, integrity and autonomy (R. v. Plant, [1993] 3 S.C.R. 281 at page 292). The protection Section 8 provides for privacy ― personal, territorial and informational — is essential not only to human dignity, but also to the functioning of our democratic society. As such, section 8 protects a sphere of individual autonomy within which people have the right “to be let alone” and on which the state cannot intrude without permission.
Charter – Section 9
Everyone has the right not to be arbitrarily detained or imprisoned.
Section 15(1) states: "Every individual is equal before and under the law and has the right to the equal protection and equal benefit of the law without discrimination and, in particular, without discrimination based on race, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, sex, age or mental or physical disability."
Wake up Canada our Rights and Freedoms guaranteed under the Charter are being violated at every turn.
Section 2 of the Charter states: “Every person has the following fundamental freedoms: (a) Freedom of conscience and religion; (b) Freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression, including freedom of the press and other media of communication; (c) Freedom of peaceful assembly; and (d) Freedom of association.
Guaranteed Freedom to Move and Travel
Charter – Section 6 – Mobility Rights Provision
(1) Every citizen of Canada has the right to enter, remain in and leave Canada.
(2) Every citizen of Canada and every person who has the status of a permanent resident of Canada has the right:
a) to move to and take up residence in any province; and
b) to pursue the gaining of a livelihood in any province.
Section 7 states: "Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of the person and the right not to be deprived thereof except in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice."
Charter – Section 8
Everyone has the right to be secure against unreasonable search and seizure.
Section 8 also covers the right to personal and medical privacy.
The values underlying the privacy interest protected by Section 8 are dignity, integrity and autonomy (R. v. Plant, [1993] 3 S.C.R. 281 at page 292). The protection Section 8 provides for privacy ― personal, territorial and informational — is essential not only to human dignity, but also to the functioning of our democratic society. As such, section 8 protects a sphere of individual autonomy within which people have the right “to be let alone” and on which the state cannot intrude without permission.
Charter – Section 9
Everyone has the right not to be arbitrarily detained or imprisoned.
Section 15(1) states: "Every individual is equal before and under the law and has the right to the equal protection and equal benefit of the law without discrimination and, in particular, without discrimination based on race, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, sex, age or mental or physical disability."
Wake up Canada our Rights and Freedoms guaranteed under the Charter are being violated at every turn.
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