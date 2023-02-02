Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Her 6 yr old had no side effect from the 2nd shot...until she died. 'We are not sure what happened'
149 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

Jim Crenshaw


Feb 1, 2023


She trusted Medical Mafia scientism. Really? Baffled are you? I can tell you what happened. You killed your child. The side effect your child suffered was death. I feel so sorry for that child and her sister. You named the child...Anastasia? You were living in story land were you not? You killed the other kid also but you are too stupid and blind to know that yet.


Parents...get your head out of the TV, the phone and your ass and protect your children from the evil bastards tricking you into killing them in this world for profit!

Source: COVID BC: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/og4uriLeTfhs/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/GrSHP8KXeF9v/


Keywords
healthchildrendeathadverse effectsvaccine injuriesmedical mafiamedicinejabshotinjectioncovid6 yrs oldinocultion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket