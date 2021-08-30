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EP 126: The Message
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This week, we read and talk about a very interesting message that was left by a viewer on our YouTube channel. It explains quite an interesting yet dark and sinister solution to the Missing 411 phenomena, the Smiley Faced Killers, the Elisa Lam Mystery, aliens, Bigfoot, Djinn, Demons, Men in Black, and so much more. We're also given a prediction about what will happen on September 11, 2031. Could this be the answer to everything that's really going on? We give our thoughts and as always, invite you to listen, think, and make up your own minds.
Please check out:
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
@MoniquePCHt
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Please check out:
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
@MoniquePCHt
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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