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(MIRRORED) US Senators Seek To Expose Big Lies
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93 views • October 09, 2021
Exposing some of the cover-ups and lies that the Fauci gang and the CCP are thrusting upon us.
Some Senators are asking a few questions now.
Some Senators are asking a few questions now.
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