Military Heroes' New Mission: The New Congress will have 90+ Veterans

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
More than 90 veterans will be serving in the new 118th Congress. Seals, Green Berets, Intel Officers, Pilots, these men and women will know how to hold the Pentagon generals accountable. Will address the wokeness in the military.
Thrilled so many veterans have stepped up and we need more to step up. We need that teamwork, leadership, discipline, and mission focus in our political space.
https://rumble.com/v1tp1cu-military-heroes-new-mission-congress.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=19