Military Heroes' New Mission: The New Congress will have 90+ Veterans
GalacticStorm
Published 17 days ago |
More than 90 veterans will be serving in the new 118th Congress. Seals, Green Berets, Intel Officers, Pilots, these men and women will know how to hold the Pentagon generals accountable. Will address the wokeness in the military.

Thrilled so many veterans have stepped up and we need more to step up. We need that teamwork, leadership,  discipline, and mission focus in our political space.

https://rumble.com/v1tp1cu-military-heroes-new-mission-congress.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=19

