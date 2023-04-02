THE VAERS EXPOSÉ | Highwire with Del Bigtree

Despite the CDC preparing for the COVID shot rollout in 2020, newly released internal documents reveal that VAERS, the system for tracking vaccine adverse events, was overwhelmed by the sheer volume of submissions despite expecting record reports.
Even after planning for a ‘worse case scenario’ of 1,000 reports per day, an untenable deluge swamped the system and its contractors in just 6 days after going live. But it didn’t stop there. Jeffery Jaxen reports.
#VAERSexposé #Horowitz #Guetzkow #GeneralDynamics #TheJaxenReport
https://rumble.com/v2fnvg0-the-vaers-expos.html
