Welcome to The Mukaab, Saudi Arabia set to open 2030
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago
Saudi Arabia:    Welcome to The Mukaab, a 400 metre-high, wide and long indoor super-city in the centre of Riyadh. Large enough to hold 20 Empire State Buildings and set to open by 2030.


https://twitter.com/i/status/1626870801914789890 



saudi arabiathe mukaaba 400 metre high city

