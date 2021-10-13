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Episode 169 - The Truth About the Facebook Whistleblower
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30 views • October 13, 2021
A so-called whistleblower recently came forward to out her employer, Facebook, for its destructive influence over its users. This story dominated the news cycle for the better part of a week.
There is one problem with the media coverage of this situation; it's a big con job aimed at giving the totalitarians, who currently run our national government (i.e. the national Democrats), more power to silence dissent!
There is one problem with the media coverage of this situation; it's a big con job aimed at giving the totalitarians, who currently run our national government (i.e. the national Democrats), more power to silence dissent!
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