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THIS YOUNG WOMAN MAKES ONE GREAT POINT AFTER ANOTHER. YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS!
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398 views • May 20, 2022
We need to pass this one around. The US of A Titanic has hit the iceberg and is sinking. We are all in trouble. However most have no idea where the life jackets are. This lady didn't just hit the nail on the head, she built the whole house.
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