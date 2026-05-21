BREAKING: US INVADES IRANIAN SHIP! - Ben Gvir Mocks Flotilla Activists! - Deal Still Not Made

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the boarding of an Iranian-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman as talks between the United States, Israel and Iran continue to stall.





Gas prices are skyrocketing. Engine oil is disappearing from store shelves. Fertilizer shortages are endangering the entire food supply. President Trump claims that high gas prices "are the price Americans pay for Iran not having nuclear weapons."





There is no end in sight for this war. Despite the claims of 4 to 6 weeks and past "mission accomplished" speeches, the Saudis are working on a pipeline system to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. The construction of this alone would take around 10 years. This is an admittance that this is not going to be over any time soon. Of course it isn't going to be over. This was scripted years ago. The 7 country agenda doesn't suddenly disappear overnight as we've been trying to warn people of for so long. Iran has long been a target and the Israeli government is the main culprit blackmailing US politicians into supporting this.





Despite this, Congress has pushed back to some degree, advancing a measure to withdraw US involvement in the Iran War. Despite this, Trump has already acknowledged that he cares not what the senate says or does. He claims that under emergency orders he can continue attacks on Iran and even prolong any restriction by congress, claiming the recent false "ceasefire" resets the timer on an invasion.





Weirdly, stories are coming out also claiming that Israel and the United States planned to put former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad back into power.





Meanwhile, Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was seen on video mocking chained Gaza aid flotilla activists, laughing at them as they were held down and forced into fetal position. While it's drawing international condemnation, it's simply further evidence that Israel cares not about peace and wants to continue putting vinegar in wounds as it blackmails politicians, business leaders and celebrities worldwide.





While Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to condemn Ben-Gvir's actions, this is all veneer. The Israeli government has not only consistently lied about murdering and torturing Palestinians while killing innocents in Lebanon as well. They claim they have a right given by God to do such things including the horrifying actions by IDF against prisoners two years ago caught on video.





Meanwhile, Congressman Thomas Massie has been kicked out of office by the Israeli lobby for daring to be consistent in what President Trump had ran on in the first place. If anyone needs further proof of the control Israel has over the United States government, look no further than Massie's ouster.





The goal is clear. Demoralize, normalize and enforce emergency orders including the forceful move towards a digital technocracy using war and chaos as a pretext.





It's important everyone prepares themselves for this coming digital ration based system.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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