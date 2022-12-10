Create New Account
PROTESTS ERUPT WORLDWIDE As Governments Face Backlash Over Covid TYRANNY!
Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive uprising in places like China and elsewhere against covid tyranny as people start to fight back in the face of desperation.

Not only are people standing up in iPhone City in China, but we are seeing backlash in India, Australia, Denmark among many other countries worldwide.

In the coming years, we are going to witness the largest reset in human history. It will be up to all of us to determine where we go next.

As we find out more and more about the death shot and the potential of losing 700 million plus people worldwide, there's going to be a reckoning one way or another.


