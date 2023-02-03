Why Jesus Will Stop Being King

Jesus is good at what He does. So good, in fact, that He will work Himself out of a job. And that's good for all. He'll get us all to the true promised land of Scripture: God being "All in all" (1 Corinthians 15:28). And when He gets us there, His work as King, Mediator, Savior, Judge and Reconciler will be finished, successfully. The thought of God and Christ battling their enemies forever is quite depressing, and, thankfully, not true. Rejoice, for you, no matter who you are, or what you've done, will be part of the "all" that God will be "All" in.
Original source: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBiggestJesus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.