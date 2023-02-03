Why Jesus Will Stop Being King

Jesus is good at what He does. So good, in fact, that He will work Himself out of a job. And that's good for all. He'll get us all to the true promised land of Scripture: God being "All in all" (1 Corinthians 15:28). And when He gets us there, His work as King, Mediator, Savior, Judge and Reconciler will be finished, successfully. The thought of God and Christ battling their enemies forever is quite depressing, and, thankfully, not true. Rejoice, for you, no matter who you are, or what you've done, will be part of the "all" that God will be "All" in.

Original source: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBiggestJesus





