Is the RV Show a good place and time to buy a RV Camper? As you'd expect, I have thoughts to share

The RV show is a great place and time to purchase a brand new RV camper... OR IS IT?? (Hint: NO!! Don't buy at an RV show!)
Hype and nonsense - that is my main take away from the RV show. So, in preparing my post, I thought about what would be MOST valuable to YOU my RV lifestyle and RV life readers/viewers.
And then I set about taking photos -
Photos of what you CAN see that leaves telltale signs that the camper you're considering may not be "all that" and in fact should be avoided. Of course, there's also the "hidden" features - whats inside the walls, how well is it constructed, the chassis, etc.
Those are issues I address with my Concierge RV Buying Clients. (rvAcrossAmerica.net/buysell)
Anyway, check out my post, and please do let me know your thoughts.
