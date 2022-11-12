Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The End Time Beast and the False Prophet - Ref: Bible & New Revelation
40 views
channel image
The New Revelation
Published 16 days ago |

A summary review of a number of Biblical verses dealing with the End Time, with an emphasis on the Beast of Politics &Technologies, in association with the new global religion indicated in the Revelation of John as the false prophet (which, as predicted, will cause a falling away in the Christian world, but still, will not succeed due to the Lord's Return)

Ref:
# NEW REVELATION WEBSITE www.the-new-revelation.weebly.com
# Books of the New Revelation: https://archive.org/details/BeyondTheThreshold
# FB Page: Messengers of the New Revelation https://www.facebook.com/NewRevelationofJesus/?ref=bookmarks
# Thematic Brochures and Studies on The New Revelation: https://archive.org/details/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/mode/2up
# WHAT CAN BE FOUND IN THE NEW REVELATION https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/WhatCanBeFoundInTheNewRevelation.pdf

- Concerning some of the discussed topics:
1] THE STRONG CONNECTION BETWEEN THE BIBLE AND THE NEW REVELATION https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/BibleNrStudy-AboutThe2WitnessesOfRevelationfinal-converted.pdf
(And associated video: JESUS ALREADY SENT HIS TWO WITNESSES, but the World ignored them for 150 years! THE NEW REVELATION.)

2] REVELATIONS CONCERNING THE EVENTS PRECEDING THE SECOND COMING OF THE LORD, THE SECOND COMING AND THE MILLENIUM (excerpts) https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/NrStudy-SecondComingRelatedEvents.pdf

3] The Prophet J. Lorber Predicts Coming Catastrophies and the True Christianity http://j-lorber.de/kee/0-eggen.htm

4] About INSTITUTIONALIZED RELIGION and GOD’S WILL: https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20ABOUT%20%20INSTITUTIONALIZED%20RELIGION%20AND%20GOD%2527S%20WILL%20-%20ed%201.pdf

5] SYMBOLIC IMAGES OF THE BIBLE EXLAINED IN THE NEW REVELATION https://ia601900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/BibleNrStudy-SymbolicImagesOfTheBibleExlainedInTheNewRevelation-Upd3.pdf

6] Christianity Unveiled: Explanations concerning THE OLD TESTAMENT https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20CHRISTIANITY%20UNVEILED%20-%20Old%20Testament%20-%20ed%201.pdf

7] Christianity Unveiled: Explanations concerning THE NEW TESTAMENT https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure-NewRevelation-ChristianityUnveiled-NewTestament-Ed1.pdf

Keywords
bibleprophecysecond comingend timeapokalypsenew revelationlorber

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket