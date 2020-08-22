BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ΚΟΡΩΝΑΙΟΣ ΤΙ ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΠΡΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΟΤΗΤΑ (Α' ΜΕΡΟΣ) 07-08-2020.
SFAGI
SFAGI
343 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
969 views • August 22, 2020
Τι γίνεται με τις μάσκες για την δήθεν προστασία από τον κορωναϊό. Επεισόδιά με την αστυνομία, μάσκες σε νεοσυλλέκτους στο κέντρο εκπαιδεύσεως νεοσυλλέκτων της Λάρνακας. Τί γίνεται με την Κυβέρνηση, αλλά και η πραγματικότητα που κρύβεται πίσω από αυτό το φιάσκο του κορωναϊού.
Μέρος Α.







Τρόποι επικοινωνίας.
Τηλ.: +30 2510 600 102

Ηλεκτρονική Διεύθυνση: [email protected]

Υποστηρίξτε την ΣΦΑΓΗ GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sfagi/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr

(Video)
Δείτε και άλλα video μας στα κανάλια:
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQ...
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sf...
Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης Fb: https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.deme...

Αγαπητοί, φίλες και φίλοι, επειδή η ενημερωτική ιστοσελίδα «ΣΦΑΓΗ – sfagi.gr», είναι ανεξάρτητη, και αντί-συστημική, με αποτέλεσμα να μην υπάρχουν έσοδα, θα εκτιμούσαμε την βοήθειά σας, εάν και εφόσον το επιθυμείτε, να μας στηρίξετε οικονομικά.
Αυτό μπορεί να γίνει μέσω paypal ή μέσω κατάθεσης χρημάτων απευθείας από την Western Union, μέσω του τραπεζικού σας λογαριασμού ή της κάρτας. Λεπτομέρειες παρακάτω.

Paypal: [email protected]

Western Union
Απευθείας μέσω του:
https://www.e-paylink.com/
Παραλήπτης: Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης.

Σας ευχαριστούμε !

*** English Text. ***

Communication.
Phone: +30 2510 600 102

Ηλεκτρονική Διεύθυνση: [email protected]

Support SFAGI GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sfagi/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr

(Video)
Watch our other videos on the channels:
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQ...
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sf...
Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης Fb: https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.deme...

Dear friends, because the news site "SFAGI – sfagi.gr" is independent and anti-systemic, so there is no revenue, we would appreciate your help, if and if you wish, to support us financially.
This can be done via paypal or by depositing money directly from Western Union, through your bank account or credit card. Details below.

Paypal: [email protected]

Western Union
Direct through:
https://www.e-paylink.com/
Recipient: Demertzis Ioannis.

Thank you !
Keywords
pandemicscamthe realcovidkoronoiosmhtsotakhskoronaiosthe truth of coronaviruskoulis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Florida Attorney General Proposes Safe Screens Act With Overnight Social Media Ban for Teens

Florida Attorney General Proposes Safe Screens Act With Overnight Social Media Ban for Teens

Morgan S. Verity
Report: AI System Bypassed Paywall to Access Voter Data, Prompting Federal Crime Warning

Report: AI System Bypassed Paywall to Access Voter Data, Prompting Federal Crime Warning

Chase Codewell
South Africa&#8217;s troop deployment: A misinformation cover for government control?

South Africa’s troop deployment: A misinformation cover for government control?

Lance D Johnson
Trump Ally Flavio Bolsonaro Reportedly Flees to US After Brazil Election Defeat

Trump Ally Flavio Bolsonaro Reportedly Flees to US After Brazil Election Defeat

Douglas Harrington
Federal Judge Strikes Down New York&#8217;s Civilian Body Armor Ban, Citing Second Amendment

Federal Judge Strikes Down New York’s Civilian Body Armor Ban, Citing Second Amendment

Douglas Harrington
Musk Says Ukraine Violated Starlink Terms of Service, Prompting Speed Restrictions on Military Use

Musk Says Ukraine Violated Starlink Terms of Service, Prompting Speed Restrictions on Military Use

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy