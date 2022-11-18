Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pfizer CEO Accepts ADL Award w/ Lecture on Disinformation & Applauds Alex Jones Verdict
150 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 10 days ago |

(Nov. 10, 2022) Dr. Albert Bourla, the former veterinarian and current CEO of Pfizer, who led the effort to successfully develop and deploy the Pfizer experimental mRNA COVID-19 poison death shot, was presented with the ADL’s highest honor, the Courage Against Hate Award. Dr. Bourla accepted the award while lying through his teeth during the closing session of ADL’s Never is Now Summit Against Antisemitism and Hate, held at the Javits Center in New York City.


"When people use disinformation to create fear, they become agents of evil" - Genocidal mass-murderer Dr. Albert Bourla 


Latest CDC and FDA co-managed Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) COVID-19 clot shot data: https://openvaers.com/covid-data


Video source: https://rumble.com/v1v9g2g-pfizer-ceo-accepts-his-adl-award-w-a-lecture-on-disinformation-and-applauds.html

Keywords
current eventsalex jonesliesevilvaccinegenocidecrimes against humanityadlnuremberg trialsdisinformationawardprojectionpfizercovidgenocidalalbert bourlajan 6mass-murderer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket