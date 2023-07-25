Welcome to Runenkraftraunen - Trailer

Runenkraftraunen - The 432 ❤️ music channel that combines runes, meditations and spirituality!

"The runes are not only characters, terrestrial symbols and cultural treasures, no, the runes are also energetic carriers of manifold powers, gifts and dynamics." (Frater LYSIR from: Magical Compendium - Runic Initiations)

Welcome to Runenkraftraunen!

Please also subscribe my other channels:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runenkraftraunen

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpxoIRurqsK8mvo2lg33Zhw/videos

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runenkraftraunen

Telegram: https://t.me/Runenkraftraunen

If you would like to support my devotion to the runes, music and meditations:



Paypal: paypal.me/pyrluc

or

Account holder: Markus Becker IBAN: BE33 9670 6273 7946 Bank code: TRWIBEB1XXX Wise Europe SA

Thank you very much!