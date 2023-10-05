UN Dictator Alliance Led by Cuba Using "Climate" Scam to Extort US

An alliance of 134 dictatorships, kleptocracies, and Third World governments led by the regime in Cuba and working with the Chinese Communists is using the "climate change" scam and the United Nations to try to loot the United States and enslave the world, explained legendary freedom fighter Frank De Varona in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Known as the G77 Plus China, the group met in Cuba with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres right before the UN General Assembly meeting. De Varona, who invaded Cuba at 17 in the Bay of Pigs invasion, also explains how the Deep State in the United States helped put Fidel Castro in power and then keep him there. Finally, De Varona shares his views on how Americans can resist this alliance of evil.

