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TRUMP TODAY: President Donald Trump in Colorado Springs, Colorado - FULL RALLY - 02/20/2020
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5 views • March 15, 2020
This arena is the same venue where as a Summit County Delegate to the state nominating convention in April of 2016 I witnessed the theft of the Colorado Republican nomination of Donald Trump by a group of high level "Never Trump" officials who had determined that a vote of the so called "super delegates" from the state and county governments had already chosen Ted Cruz. In spite of the fact that a minimum of 60% of the ELECTED county delegates there assembled were TRUMP Delegates. This culminated in a huge protest at the state capitol in Denver a week later that ended with a complete shake-up and change in state Republican officials and convention procedures. This Rally is supreme vindication for President Trump as the packed crowd rocked the rafters. ~JT
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