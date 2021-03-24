PATRIOTS IN SHOW #331: STEPHEN WILLIS/My Eclectic Self #TootsdayTunes #SpotlightTuesday 3-23-2021

Subscribe! #TuneIn2InTune on the Patriots In Tune show. Tonight we welcome Stephen Willis. Stephen is the singer and songwriter behind My Eclectic Self. He was born in 1991 in Washington D.C., but grew up in Arizona. At 4 years old, he sang his first solo in church and by 7, he was singing in church on a regular basis. As he got older, he started learning the guitar and leading worship in his church’s youth group. Once in high school, Stephen joined the choral program where he improved his musicianship and gained a classical singing education which is very evident in his music today. After high school he continued singing choral music in college, eventually going on to join the Arizona Cantilena Chorale. After 5 seasons, he left the choir in 2018 to pursue his true passion, building up his solo project, My Eclectic Self.Stephen came up with the name My Eclectic Self in high school when he needed a title for a self exploratory essay. It seemed a fitting title for his unique style and varied taste in music. Thus, My Eclectic Self was born. From that point on, he began writing music in his free time and sharing it online. While it began as a passion project, Stephen always had the desire to do more with My Eclectic Self. He released his first single in 2015, but it wasn’t until after he left the Cantilena Chorale, that he started releasing music on a regular basis. Today, he is writing and recording singles and using his online platforms to share the ups and downs of becoming a full time musician.Catchy pop lines and Stephen’s powerful vocals make My Eclectic Self’s sound very unique. Likewise, his musicianship and dedication to constantly improving his craft is a breath of fresh air in a world of musicians simply focusing on making the next big hit. Stephen draws inspiration from a wide variety of artists ranging from Celine Dion to the classic folk group, Peter Paul and Mary and more contemporary acts like Kanye West and Dutch singer, Miss Montreal. If My Eclectic Self could be summed up in a few short lines, it’s Stephen’s tenacity and unwavering devotion to his craft that really set him apart. It’s that same determination he brings to every recording session and every performance.Stephen Willis links:***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 9:00​pm-11:00pm EST and Wed's from 12:00​pm-2:00pm ESTDonate To Us!PayPal:Patreon: