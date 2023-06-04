Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jekyll Island Author Declares 'Revolution' - Is Only Way to Escape the Fed's Planned Crisis.
238 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 15 hours ago |

I'm sharing this video from "Stansberry Research" on YouTube, with a partial description. Please visit their site.

“We will not survive the system by figuring out how to hide from it,” says G. Edward Griffin, author of Creature from Jekyll Island and founder of the Red Pill University, in the second part of our interview. He says it's critical for folks to focus on protecting their portfolios. “Our lives and our freedom are at stake here,” Griffin warns. He also believes the banking crisis is not a surprise since it allows for the transition toward “a cashless society” with fewer banks. “Cash gives people autonomy.. it allows them to be independent of others,” he argues. Finally, he claims that de-dollarization is inevitable and might happen soon.

oin Daniela Cambone's exclusive community ➡️ https://danielacambone.com ➡️ Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StansberryRe... ➡️ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/stansberry ➡️ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stansberry_... ➡️ Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stan... Chapter stamps: 00:00 Griffin’s thoughts the Fed 2:42 Regional bank crisis 6:47 CBDCs 7:39 De-dollarization 9:08 U.S. government’s stance on dollar 10:31 DeSantis banning CBDCs 11:37 Fed illegal issued CBDCs 13:19 Griffin’s thoughts on inflation 15:16 The Great Reset 15:33 How does Griffin protect his wealth? 17:31 Crypto 18:20 New system 20:47 Mass education 22:27 Griffin’s secret health tips 23:11 Griffin’s final thoughts

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianend the feddigital currencyukrainianfed reservecbdcsmoibf

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket