WAR ROOM [1 of 3] Wednesday 2/1/23 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

SHOCKING! ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS STAND OFF WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT DEMANDING NICER FREE DIGS IN NEW YORK CITYOwen Shroyer breaks down how the globalists are doing everything they can to spark World War III to distract the public from their COVID crimes against humanity -- tune in and share this link!





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