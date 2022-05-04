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Just 2 Power Topics Required
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50 views • May 04, 2022
When the awake stand in their power they will come to realize that there are really only two topics of conversation that will take deep state down FAST. Yes it is true there is much happening and every topic has value, yet the two most powerful topics from an OFFENSE strategy get less air time than the fear mongering stories around the magic juice to the arm. It's time for the awake to focus on offense and leave fear mongering to the controlled media.
Video Number 3 taking back control of the RADIO.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/twistedlightworker
If you are caught up in preaching to the choir and sharing information in groups that are already full of awake men and women, you need to listen to this.
https://rumble.com/vkjsta-preaching-to-the-choir-.html
Putting on the Armour Of GOD series.
Video #1 of 7 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/lWB5KKf2uapJ/
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."
Please take time to like, share, and join my channels today.
Video Number 3 taking back control of the RADIO.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/twistedlightworker
If you are caught up in preaching to the choir and sharing information in groups that are already full of awake men and women, you need to listen to this.
https://rumble.com/vkjsta-preaching-to-the-choir-.html
Putting on the Armour Of GOD series.
Video #1 of 7 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/lWB5KKf2uapJ/
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."
Please take time to like, share, and join my channels today.
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