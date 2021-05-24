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Prove What Is That Good, Acceptable, & Perfect, Will of GOD - Since The Beginning Of Time?
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60 views • May 24, 2021
I have been back and forth with the LORD more times then I can count over what's in this video and whether I needed to put it out, or not. -- "Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid. Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in Heaven." All glory to the LORD GOD, the Self-Existent Eternal Jehovah, even ImmanuEL (with us is EL), Jesus Christ, the LORD God come in the likeness of sinful flesh, to pay the price for all of his prodigal son's, who spent their eternal life on riotous living and prostitutes.
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Fair Use Act Disclaimer
This site is for educational purposes only!!
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
FAIR USE DEFINITION:
(Source: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fair_use)
Fair use is a doctrine in the United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as for commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test. The term “fair use” originated in the United States. A similar principle, fair dealing, exists in some other common law jurisdictions. Civil law jurisdictions have other limitations and exceptions to copyright.
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