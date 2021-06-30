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Illegal aliens doing City road work in Phoenjx
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154 views • June 30, 2021
A street crew is blocking Maryland Ave just west of 7th Ave in Phoenix. Crew are all Spanish speaking Latinos. There is large hole in street. I ask when they'll be done and they say "Manyana". There are no US citizen black or white workers at the site. Virtually all construction landscaping and maintenance sites I've visited in Los Angeles, San Diego and Phoenix are over 95 percent foreign latino spanish speaking workers
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