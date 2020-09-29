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The Truth About Michael Brown and the Ferguson Riots
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22 views • September 29, 2020
Ferguson, Missouri has been engulfed in rioting and looting following the death of 18-year-old black teenager Michael Brown. Officer Darren Wilson, a white policeman, shot and killed Brown on the streets of Ferguson - a tragic incident that became the catalyst for a wave of civil unrest in the local community.
Brown died shortly after robbing a convenience store with his friend Dorian Johnson. This information wasn't confirmed until Johnson's attorney, Freeman Bosley, admitted that his client took part in the crime.
What happened? Who is responsible? What is the truth about Michael Brown and the Ferguson Riots?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/michaelbrown
Autopsy Shows Michael Brown Was Struck at Least 6 Times
http://www.nytimes.com/2014/08/18/us/michael-brown-autopsy-shows-he-was-shot-at-least-6-times.html
The Truth About George Zimmerman and Trayvon Martin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bF-Ax5E8EJc
The Truth About Racial Profiling
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFSbqcNuBkI
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Brown died shortly after robbing a convenience store with his friend Dorian Johnson. This information wasn't confirmed until Johnson's attorney, Freeman Bosley, admitted that his client took part in the crime.
What happened? Who is responsible? What is the truth about Michael Brown and the Ferguson Riots?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/michaelbrown
Autopsy Shows Michael Brown Was Struck at Least 6 Times
http://www.nytimes.com/2014/08/18/us/michael-brown-autopsy-shows-he-was-shot-at-least-6-times.html
The Truth About George Zimmerman and Trayvon Martin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bF-Ax5E8EJc
The Truth About Racial Profiling
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFSbqcNuBkI
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: Lbxr3M8oezWaguEBc35MoyvQT88C85Sqpi
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Stefan Molyneux's Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
Google+: https://www.google.com/+StefanMolyneux_Freedomain_Radio
Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/pub/stefan-molyneux/5/72a/703
Freedomain Radio Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Official.Freedomain.Radio
Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Google+: https://www.google.com/+FreedomainradioFDR
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/freedomain-radio
Message Board: http://board.freedomainradio.com
Meet-Up Groups: http://www.meetup.com/Freedomain-Radio/
Blogspot: http://freedomain.blogspot.com/
iTunes Podcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id552010683
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