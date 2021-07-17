【The Evil Revealed】Liar Lude: We Are the Only Hero To Reveal the Truth of the Virus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Liar Lude said in his July 12th programme that he and his evil followers push forward the revelation of truth about Covid-19 virus. Shamelessly he said they represented science and anyone daring to doubt them would be crushed under the chariot.